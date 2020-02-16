With regard to Amy Friedenberger’s article “General Assembly considering governor’s proposed pay raises,” in the February 2 Virginia section of the paper, I would like to suggest we utilize the funds involved in pay raises for the governor’s cabinet and government agency heads to give raises to our dedicated, underpaid public school teachers across the state of Virginia.
Many of these teachers are having to work second jobs or are finding employment in other fields where the salaries are more lucrative. Our education system is in desperate need of improvement of school facilities and employee pay for our children of today and the future. Thank you to all involved in educating our young people.
BETTY M. JOHNSON
RADFORD
