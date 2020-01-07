Few people are probably aware of the ordinance being considered by the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors that would effectively mandate government-run trash disposal.
The “flow control” proposal, as its called, would require all trash in the county to be dropped off at the Montgomery County transfer station. The county’s trash authority, MRSWA, charges $54 per ton of trash. Just up the road, the New River Valley landfill charges $32 per ton.
The flow control ordinance would require all private trash companies to pay the government-imposed prices on trash disposal. This would, no doubt, be a boon to the trash authority’s finances.
For the rest of us it means fewer options and higher prices. Government-run trash disposal is not the right approach, and the numbers back that up.
DENNIS MORIARTY
ROANOKE
