I have never in my 64 years commented on the internet relating to any topic, but can no longer sit back and not comment on how badly our government is addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Myself, and maybe millions of other Americans, are devastated that we have to depend on our screwed-up government officials in Washington, D.C. to save our lives in this trying time.
Donald Trump spends most of his time on air praising himself, giving statements and remarks on what he’s done that is mostly false and/or lies, as well as avoiding giving straight answers to questions from reporters and the public. My husband, a fellow Marine, has nicknamed him “Dumpy Trump.” The slang definition for “Dumpy” is “Someone below average, very stupid. Someone who doesn’t even try to hide that they are stupid.”
To add more salt to an open wound, Mike Pence, which is useless other than getting up to the podium, maybe by force from Trump, just to publicly praise Trump and try to cover-up the false statements made by Trump. I often wonder how people like this sleep at night. These guys and all the others in our government that continue to support the wrongful ways and actions will have to answer to only one person at the end of time and I’m glad not to be one of them. All Americans need to turn the television off when Donald Trump does his conferences.
I have spent the last 25 years helping healthcare payers stand up against the billions of dollars of fraudulent and abusive billing practices in the healthcare industry, which our government obviously can’t do. We, as individual Americans and businesses need to take action and do the right thing. Each person in each town, each city, and each state needs to isolate themselves to stop this pandemic before each of us lose a son, daughter, mother, father or other family member.
How can anyone fill its justified or even moral to close schools, churches, gyms, restaurants, etc. and leave hundreds of workers in large plants, factories, insurance companies and other businesses working side-by-side, potentially exposed to the viruses, then go home and infect their kids, spouse and other family members?
I personally praise Andrew Cuomo.
PAT PALMER
SALEM
