The Roanoke Times' May 5 editorial, "Why must Southwest Virginia wait on the rest of the state?" is especially on target in its discussion of Governor Northam's retreat from his flirtation with reopening Virginia regionally.
The governor's new thinking? "We'd be picking winners and losers," he says. But as the editorial asks, would the Governor keep Northern Virginia closed if the virus were concentrated in Southwest Virginia? We know the answer to that.
Were Southwest Virginia to open ahead of the rest of the state, the governor is concerned that citizens from still-closed areas of the state would be compelled to travel to southwest Virginia--from Northern Virginia for a haircut in Bland County, or to a diner in Dickenson County, as the editorial suggests, tongue-in-cheek.
What should concern the governor is Southwest Virginians traveling just into Tennessee to experience a controlled opening of restaurants and other businesses not available to them in Virginia. There goes ordering takeout in Virginia to keep local restaurants afloat. It's likely that a number of Southwest Virginia businesses will be so atrophied by Governor Northam's go-too-slow approach that they will be unable to reopen.
At least twice during his May 4 press conference, the Governor referred to himself as a small business owner, but he isn't thinking like one regarding regional reopening. Rather than asking "How?" he's asking "Why?"
What a missed opportunity.
ED LAWHORN
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.