The Roanoke Times' May 5 editorial, "Why must Southwest Virginia wait on the rest of the state?" is especially on target in its discussion of Governor Northam's retreat from his flirtation with reopening Virginia regionally.

The governor's new thinking? "We'd be picking winners and losers," he says. But as the editorial asks, would the Governor keep Northern Virginia closed if the virus were concentrated in Southwest Virginia? We know the answer to that.

Were Southwest Virginia to open ahead of the rest of the state, the governor is concerned that citizens from still-closed areas of the state would be compelled to travel to southwest Virginia--from Northern Virginia for a haircut in Bland County, or to a diner in Dickenson County, as the editorial suggests, tongue-in-cheek.

What should concern the governor is Southwest Virginians traveling just into Tennessee to experience a controlled opening of restaurants and other businesses not available to them in Virginia. There goes ordering takeout in Virginia to keep local restaurants afloat. It's likely that a number of Southwest Virginia businesses will be so atrophied by Governor Northam's go-too-slow approach that they will be unable to reopen.

At least twice during his May 4 press conference, the Governor referred to himself as a small business owner, but he isn't thinking like one regarding regional reopening. Rather than asking "How?" he's asking "Why?"

What a missed opportunity.

ED LAWHORN

BLACKSBURG

