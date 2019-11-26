POTUS Don “the Con” Trump and the rest of his Republican posse have been raging about Hunter Biden serving on a Ukrainian utility board and receiving a salary of $50,000 per month. They state that his only qualification is that he was the ex-vice president’s son.

It has been recently reported that Don “the Con” Jr. received a payment of $50,000 for delivering a speech at the University of Florida. Don Jr.’s only qualification is that he is the son of the POTUS. Where is the GOP outrage?

GEORGE E. WILSON JR.

ROANOKE 

