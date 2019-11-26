POTUS Don “the Con” Trump and the rest of his Republican posse have been raging about Hunter Biden serving on a Ukrainian utility board and receiving a salary of $50,000 per month. They state that his only qualification is that he was the ex-vice president’s son.
It has been recently reported that Don “the Con” Jr. received a payment of $50,000 for delivering a speech at the University of Florida. Don Jr.’s only qualification is that he is the son of the POTUS. Where is the GOP outrage?
GEORGE E. WILSON JR.
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.