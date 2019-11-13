The abandonment of the Kurds by the U.S. is considered an act of disloyalty toward allies who fought and died to help American interests in the highly and continuously contested oil-rich Middle East, including Syria, Iraq, Iran, and peripheral countries of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others. Politicians of all persuasion lament our desertion, and many politically-motivated citizens attempt to score political points against Trump by lambasting the decision.
Realistically, when in the 5,000 plus years history of civilization have there not been consistently shifting allegiances? Every country has, at one point or another, abandoned prior allies when loyalty to its citizens and interests becomes paramount. There are concerns with securing former ISIS fighters, about a resurgence of the evil caliphate, about protecting the oil fields, and about humanitarian issues. Valid all.
So Russia is filling the void, as we secure what we want – protection for the oil, and a continuing presence in nearby friendly Saudi Arabia so we can remain close to the only democracy and true ally in the area, Israel. While the Kurds have been our allies against ISIS, Turkey fears them as terrorists since the Kurds occupy geography that spans the border between Turkey and Syria. They seek their own state carved out of Turkey. Assad in Syria will continue to oppress many of those opposed to him, although he is not unique: witness China oppressing the Uyghurs, Vietnam oppressing the Montagnards, Myanmar (Burma) oppressing the Rohingya. Russia does not want a resurgence of ISIS, since many Chechnya terrorists, who seek their state separate from Russia, have fought alongside ISIS.
Utilitarianism advances the ethical philosophy that the correct action is the one that satisfies the needs of the greater majority. While the long-term repercussions of national decisions are never certain and are always subject to changing factors, early indications may support the theory that the grander good may come from leaving Syria. There is no doubt that Americans view many nations and groups as our enemies who have competing interests. However, when those competitors look back through the geopolitical window, it is evident they see the same.
FRANK LONGAKER
ROANOKE
