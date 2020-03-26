I cannot think of a more appropriate statement that fits the world situation today, especially the United States, than the following by Golda Meir, former Israeli Prime Minister: "One cannot and must not try to erase the past merely because it does not fit the future." No truer words were ever spoken.
SUE GOLDEN
PEMBROKE
