When it comes to the subject of global warming, most of us don’t realize how complicated it is and most of us are not educationally equipped enough to understand it. Or we’re not worried about the future. Or we have a skeptical nature to begin with.
There are times, of course, when it’s wise to be skeptical of something you read or hear. But when 90 to 100% of the world's most respected climatologists agree that climate warming can adversely affect life on our planet, we ought to be concerned. We’ve seen proof of it already.
Steve Weismantel’s commentary of Sept. 26, “Don’t be duped by climate alarmism,” seemed to make a convincing argument against the scientists' consensus. He is an independent climate researcher, he says, a non expert, and disavows the seriousness of global warming.
Bob Peckman, a physicist, disagreed with him in “Climate facts not matter of opinion”, (Oct. 9). He even chastised The Roanoke Times for printing statements by someone that were false and not proven. Besides, what would scientists personally gain from being concerned about the health of our universe? Their interest isn’t led by the power brokers of America.
Articles on both schools of thought seem to be endless. So who are we to believe when the deniers and the believers both present facts to support their claims. I did some internet research myself (where Weismantel probably got his information). One source did back up his assertion that “temperature in the 1920/30s exceeded today’s temperatures.”
But NASA, and many other scientific organizations, states there has been a gradual warming trend since the 1880s. Occasional spurts of extreme heat and cold years doesn’t alter that fact, and that even a change in a few degrees can adversely affect life on our planet. Reacting to alarm is what kept the human species alive.
On a lighter note, when Mr. Weismantel quipped, “heck, we can’t even predict next week's weather,” a common complaint, I have to put in a plug for our weathermen. Yes, they can. According to the National Weather Service, they are 80% right most of the time.
ROSEMARY HAWKINS
ROANOKE
