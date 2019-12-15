This past September, an estimated four million people marched in 2,500 events in over 163 countries (Vox) during the global climate strike on Sept. 20. In Blacksburg, over 500 Virginia Tech students joined 100 Blacksburg High School students on the drill field, while climate activists met with VT President Tim Sands on Sept. 26 to discuss how the university intends to address climate issues.
Before this, on Sept. 17, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) issued an executive order (#43) setting a goal for Virginia to have a zero carbon electric grid by 2050. Locally, 9th District Congressman Rep. Morgan Griffith (R) asserted that technological innovations hold the key to solving the climate crisis, as per an op. ed. in The Roanoke Times on Mar. 20.
Truth in the current moment, philosophy aside, has become more subject to the influence of one’s identity and lived-reality, and there are other factors, economic and cultural, that make abolishing our dependents on carbon energy fraught, even inhumane. After all, people’s livelihoods, particularly here in southwest Virginia, have been built on carbon industries for generations. While the Green New Deal has gained contested notoriety, there are bills currently on the ballot that provide grounded, pragmatic solutions to this topic.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) presents a bipartisan approach to the climate debate. The bill proposes a tax on carbon at the point of extraction. This tax revenue would be distributed equally to U.S. citizens through a monthly dividend. A market-driven approach would incentivize innovation in alternative and renewable energy technologies that reduce emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years, and up to 90% by 2050.
The bill will also benefit the health of U.S. citizens by improving air quality, reducing concentrations of harmful pollutants and lowering the cost of healthcare. Further, the bill buttresses the spending power of low and middle income Americans by placing funds directly into their pockets, while innovation will create 2.1 million new jobs in local communities.
Strikes drum up awareness; policies propose solutions. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is one such solution to perhaps the biggest issue of our time.
STEVEN T. LICARDI
BLACKSBURG
