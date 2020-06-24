Virginia is slowly reopening, but hundreds of thousands of people affected by the economic impacts of the pandemic are still struggling to afford their utility bills. In an effort to ensure that all Virginia households have continued access to vital services like electric, gas and water, the State Corporation Commission last week extended the utility shutoff moratorium until August 31. The SCC also required that utilities establish repayment plans of 12 months for customers who have fallen behind on payments.
In doing so, the SCC demonstrated the foresight and strong leadership we need from officials who are appointed to serve the public interest. Yet, the SCC also noted that more resources will be necessary in the coming months, saying that “utility regulation alone cannot adequately address what is a much broader socio-economic catastrophe,” and calling on others to help respond to the crisis of access to critical services.
Utilities can do this by applying for federal funds to cover operating costs during the moratorium. Local groups can direct impacted families to public resources and to programs offered by utilities. And the General Assembly should allocate additional funds to help individuals and small utilities.
The SCC's actions demonstrate how Virginians can stand together during this difficult time. By leveraging the varied resources and expertise of advocates, corporations and public officials, we can address these concomitant economic and health crises. No entity can resolve these myriad problems alone, but by continuing to work together, and rising to the scale of the crisis, we can protect the most vulnerable among us.
EMILY PIONTEK
Virginia Field Coordinator with Appalachian Voices
BLACKSBURG
