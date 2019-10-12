Chimpanzees fight war like battles between clans, winners cannibalizing victims, human civilization owes its grandeur to the spoils of war, but there is a new horizon now, a choice of becoming a unified human race to solve global issues or suffer the ills of global environmental disaster.

It begins with giving peace a chance, but the lack of global leadership squishes such nonsense like a bug, but how wonderful religion will save so many.

SAMUEL COX

CHRISTIANSBURG

