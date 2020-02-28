The Roanoke Times continually references polls in their reporting. These polls are mainly conducted by persons being called with no advanced notification.
A Consumer Reports study from May 15, 2019 states that 70% of consumers don’t answer their phones if they don’t recognize the number. Logically this means the polls aren’t valid because the data is incomplete.
Shouldn’t the Times try to get their facts from more reliable sources or does it not matter?
THOMAS ALDERSON
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.