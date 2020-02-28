The Roanoke Times continually references polls in their reporting. These polls are mainly conducted by persons being called with no advanced notification.

A Consumer Reports study from May 15, 2019 states that 70% of consumers don’t answer their phones if they don’t recognize the number. Logically this means the polls aren’t valid because the data is incomplete.

Shouldn’t the Times try to get their facts from more reliable sources or does it not matter?

THOMAS ALDERSON

ROANOKE

