The Roanoke Times recently published two letters to the editor in response to an op-ed from Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation (Feb. 12, "The consistent inconsistency of Virginia liberals.”)
I found it remarkable that both letters charged Mrs. Cobb with promoting “fabrications” and being “profoundly deceptive” because she pointed out the inconsistency of liberal legislators wanting to protect kids from risks associated with things like motorized scooters and tanning beds—while simultaneously supporting the removal of parental consent requirements for young girls having an abortion surgery.
Both stated that the parental consent concern was deceptive because there is no current legislation with that language.
Ironically, though, I’m concerned they may be engaging in their own form of deception—because they failed to acknowledge SB 21—a bill sponsored by Senator Richard Saslaw (D-District 35)— which did indeed call for parental consent requirements for abortion to be removed. Thankfully, when SB 21 was incorporated into a larger bill, that language was changed and parental consent for abortion remained the law of the land.
Anyone looking at all the events of this session could not make an honest claim that liberal legislators were not supporting the eradication of parental consent from the invasive procedure of abortion. Perhaps we should all be careful to have our own facts straight before we accuse someone else of being “profoundly deceptive.”
J.B. MIXON
ROANOKE
