I very much appreciate Beth O'Connor's commentary on getting counted in the next census taking ("Make sure you get counted in 2020," July 31). It is absolutely important to be counted. However, most of those who will not be counted are also not likely to read this commentary. How do we get this message to those who are likely not to get counted?
In another commentary Megan Doney is against "concealed carry" permits because they will not stop suicides or domestic abuse ("Some gun owners inflamed by aggrievement," July 31). She is exactly right, but no gun laws are going to stop those incidents ever. The "concealed carry" permit or usage would certainly reduce the number of mass shooting victims when such a carrier might stop an assassin before law enforcement can arrive.
AUDREY VASS
ROANOKE