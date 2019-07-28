The School Board of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) finds itself at a critical decision-point with the vacancy of the special education director. This vacancy presents a chance for MCPS to reinvigorate and reexamine the department of special education. One necessary component of this reexamination should include a critical assessment of the inclusive practices that have put our school system on the map.
Six years ago, MCPS faced a daunting task to find a suitable replacement for Mrs. Christina Gilley, MCPS Director of Special Education after 38 years of service. In the early 1990s Mrs. Gilley, along with the support of the superintendent, the school board, teachers and parents, took advantage of the availability of funding ‘for systems change’ from the State of Virginia to create a sustainable special education program modeled. A few years later, the documentary “Educating Peter” (filmed in MCPS) won an Oscar nomination for best documentary centered on special education and focused on one of our special students, Peter. Under Mrs. Gilley’s purview the first fully inclusive model for special education was created – right here in Montgomery County. It was said at that time, that special education in MCPS was the envy of educators throughout the United States.
From the outside looking in, there also appears to be little interest in a partnership with local resources that were instrumental when our model was created. So, here we are again at a juncture whereat the leadership of MCPS can embrace the vision that made our special education department a national standout. The next director of special education must focus on how we administer special education services and programs with an emphasis on inclusive practices and sustainability must be the goal. This may well be the time to regenerate a new beginning for MCPS. We should nonetheless consider first local talent that is qualified and that understands MCPS as the new director and a ‘vision’ for special education before reaching out into the unknown, since we already tried that route. We were on the right track for years…let’s get back on track.
ROXANA HARTMANN
BLACKSBURG