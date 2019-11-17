Your editorial of October 28, "Power is seductive. Will the winners find a way to preserve gerrymandering?" is right on target.
Right now (before the election), our elected legislators are all for doing away with gerrymandering. However, I already see signs of an opposite approach if the election favors their party. The party in power will find ways to preserve the status quo, ie., gerrymander new district boundaries to give their party an advantage over the other party, to preserve their power, keep themselves in office or discourage competition in their districts.
If the new state legislature fails to pass the second reading of the proposed constitutional amendment, the amendment will NOT go to the people for a vote. Gerrymandering will continue in Virginia where politicians can pick their voters while it should be the other way around. Nearly everyone knows and agrees that gerrymandering is unfair and unjust. However, I believe whichever party is in power, whether it be Democrat or Republican, the party in power will make an attempt to kill the proposed amendment to end gerrymandering. Any elected official who fails to support this amendment will be putting partisan politics, ego and self above the common good.
A personal message to Delegates Chris Hurst, Nick Rush and Senator John Edwards. I will withdraw future support from any legislator who attempts to change or postpone this proposed constitutional amendment and will urge my friends to withdraw their support as well.
Your Oct. 28 editorial is balanced and well-written. It says it all and prior to the first legislative session, you should consider printing it again. For more information, check OneVirginia2021 on the web.
R.B. CRAWFORD
BLACKSBURG
