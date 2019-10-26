Re: commentary by Scott Geller, "Effective parenting takes more than common sense," Sept. 27:

Thanks so much for taking the time to respond to one of John Rosemond’s most recent attempts to inform parents of "appropriate" parenting approaches. I continue to be baffled by this man’s influence and the fact that newspapers provide a venue for him to publish his columns when he is so clearly unqualified to offer advice to anyone.

Parenting is hard enough without reading his spouted biased misinformation and strategies which most educated child development professionals find abhorrent.

Your comments were refreshing and rock solid in reflecting what evidence-based research really says. Thank you.

LIN YOUNG

CHRISTIANSBURG

Load comments