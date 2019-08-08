Yes, Fuzzy, it is all your fault (Re: "Fuzzy, it's all your fault," July 3 op-ed by Fuzzy Minnix). You and those who think like you. Well, it’s partly your fault. You are just as wrong as those who want to do away with all guns as you suggest many do. They are not ‘many.’ They are few, the few who refute the rich history of guns and their necessity in self-preservation, winning wars and sport.
Instead of Fuzzy, perhaps you should call yourself Slippery Slope Minnix, or Camel-Nose Minnix. You use this argument, a metaphor, as a certainty, as an inevitable consequence of any gun control. But it’s not. Not for a democracy. Not for common sense, free-thinking people.
As you correctly point out, prohibition would only make matters worse.
But do we need to keep guns out of the hands of certain people? Of course. Do we need common sense gun laws? Certainly! Assault rifles are by name and definition, military arms. Those ‘modeled’ on assault style weapons and sold to the public are simply a commercial ploy playing to the vanity of the macho, the immature, and the insecure.
What would the Prince of Peace that you mention in your letter, do? Would he pack? Doesn’t it seem incongruous and a bit absurd to mention Jesus and guns in the same breath? Take a gun to a house of worship? What are you worshiping?
OK, so somebody kills you in church. You’ll go straight to Heaven right?? So what are you complaining about?
The Second Amendment is just that, second. Not first, but many quote it as if it’s the most important amendment, vowing the first wouldn’t survive without the second. Again, a fallacy.
So it’s up to the majority of us in the middle who see the delusion in both your and your radical opposite’s arguments, to elect officials who will pass not only common sense gun control measures but humane laws that protect innocents from criminals and those who have mental health problems.
But, in desperation, you will try to use this as another slippery slope argument, deciding who is mentally ill and who isn’t.
DAVID GOODE
BEDFORD