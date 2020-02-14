As a technology evangelist I have always enjoyed the education I receive by attending the local high school science fairs. It is refreshing to see the work, creativity and enthusiasm the next generation of scientists, engineers and doctors put into their projects.
Recently I attended Patrick Henry High School’s 2020 Student Project Forum. I was impressed with not only the quality of the work of the students, but also the partnership the faculty at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute has created with local high school students. There were several projects that were tied into the research being performed there.
Many of us are aware of the positive economic impact this institute has on our community as well as the interesting and life changing research conducted at this institute. It has become apparent to me the additional positive impact of the work that the talented team Dr. Friedlander has brought to our area has had on our high schoolers.
Based on this partnership a number of high school students can begin their college experience having already participated in a world class research project. After attending the ‘science fair’ and watching the progress on the new building expanding the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, it is comforting to know that not only is our future in good hands with the next generation, but that the current generation is not only serving as mentors but also leveraging the expertise and enthusiasm of their eventual successors.
CHRIS RIHA
ROANOKE
