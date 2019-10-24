Freeda Cathcart will be an excellent director on the Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation Board. Freeda has a proven record of doing what’s right for the environment.
Over two decades ago, Freeda worked with her business partners to conserve the watershed and the old growth forest along the Little River. They were developing a farm into residences and businesses. Freeda understood the importance of protecting the land and advocated for creating a land trust a year before the Blue Ridge Conservancy came into existence.
Freeda used her corporate business experience to create the Artesia Corporation for the sole purpose of protecting the watershed and old growth forest. Protecting the environment resulted in providing a beautiful amenity for the residents and businesses which increased the value of their properties.
Directors are volunteers on the Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation Board. The board receives government funds that the directors are supposed to allocate to protect the environment. We can count on Freeda to advocate for Roanoke City to protect our land and water from harm. Her vision and persistence will benefit our city and entire region.
I will be voting November 5 for Freeda Cathcart. I hope you will join me.
OLIVIA RHODIN
ROANOKE
