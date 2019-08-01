In Greek mythology, departed souls gathered on the banks of the river Lethe, where they bathed to remove memories of their earthly lives. As we age, memories are important to most, but for souls in a better place, bathing away bad memories was essential.
Forgetting for the living is harder to do, unless you are a political hypocrite, living in Richmond or Washington, committed to lie and deceive people for political power. Remember when Trump warned about the crisis on the border, but Democrats said it was “manufactured.” Listen to them now.
And recently, the same Antifa thugs in black present in Charlottesville, were seen again on a California campus practicing their same draconian mandate, beating up people who think differently! Trump was right, “bad people were on both sides of that protest.”
So Progressive Democrats and their media/press, do not need to bathe in the river Lethe, the Potomac and James work just fine for hypocrites! Ralph Northam and Justin Fairfax forget old positions on guns, and even abortions now pushing “infanticide." Funny, whatever happened to that “women on campus claiming sexual abuse, must be believed?"
Talk about mass amnesia, most Democrats have already forgotten about the conclusions of the Mueller Report. They have hounded Mueller to change things, but he is reluctant to return because Republicans also question him this time.
Democrats forget the respect shown for past donors and leaders of their party. No one hugs Harvey Weinstein anymore. They treat Jeffrey Epstein like a plague — even ex-President Clinton lies about how many times he was on Jeffrey’s plane (not four, over 20). Avanetti, Stormy Daniel’s attorney, was considered a possible presidential candidate by Democrats, but recent revelations changed that.
Oh, it’s so refreshing to wash all those memories away. And now, the Democrats defend AOC and the “squad,” who accuse Pelosi of being racist. We will not forget that it’s the squad that’s racist, anti Semitic, and anti American. And, please don’t forget to remember in 2020, that the Democrat running against Trump, supports socialism, with a Marxist bent, just like the squad.
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE