You are in danger of being shut out of your national forests. The public has until August 12 to comment on an extreme agency-wide proposal by the Forest Service to end long-standing requirements to notify the public, allow for public comment, and analyze environmental impacts of most projects on our public lands. If this Trump administration proposal goes through, new clear-cutting and logging projects up to 6.6 square miles in size, pipelines, and massive road-building projects could proceed in the dark – absent the input of neighboring landowners, absent science, and absent the input of people who love to hike, fish, hunt, ride horses, paddle and bike in their favorite non-wilderness places in Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, the Allegheny Highlands, the Glenwood Ranger District, the Mountain Lake area and throughout the entire 193 million acres of national forests from sea to shining sea.
For more information, see https://www.southernenvironment.org/news-and-press/news-feed/make-your-voice-count-forest-service-proposing-to-cut-public-out-of-project-planning . The website portal OurForestsOurVoice.org provides a secure portal to submit your own comments.
National forests belong to all Americans! Don’t take them away!
SHERMAN BAMFORD
FOREST ISSUES CHAIR, VIRGINIA CHAPTER OF SIERRA CLUB
ROANOKE