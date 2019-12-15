Recently, Dr. Fiona Hill, former NSC Director, testified in front of Congress that she felt that President Trump's foreign policy was out of line with long established U.S. foreign policy. Well, how did the established U.S. foreign policy under the Bush administration work out in stabilizing Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11? Terrible!
The U.S. should have blown a hole in the backside of any cave that may have been considered a hiding place for Osama Bin Laden and destroyed the Afghan poppy/opium fields. For years, Afghan opium has been sent to Iran for processing and then distributed to all parts of the world per Full Measure on ABC recently.
Now how did the established U.S. foreign policy under the Obama administration work out? Terrible! Afghanistan and Iraq are out of control and Syria is a mess. Waste, fraud and abuse in Afghanistan and Iraq under both administrations was commonplace and still is.
G.N. SWORD
MONETA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.