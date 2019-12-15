Recently, Dr. Fiona Hill, former NSC Director, testified in front of Congress that she felt that President Trump's foreign policy was out of line with long established U.S. foreign policy. Well, how did the established U.S. foreign policy under the Bush administration work out in stabilizing Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11? Terrible!

The U.S. should have blown a hole in the backside of any cave that may have been considered a hiding place for Osama Bin Laden and destroyed the Afghan poppy/opium fields. For years, Afghan opium has been sent to Iran for processing and then distributed to all parts of the world per Full Measure on ABC recently.

Now how did the established U.S. foreign policy under the Obama administration work out? Terrible! Afghanistan and Iraq are out of control and Syria is a mess. Waste, fraud and abuse in Afghanistan and Iraq under both administrations was commonplace and still is.

G.N. SWORD

MONETA

