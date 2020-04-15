I am more than distressed to read that the Roanoke City Democratic Committee is holding a members only virtual primary for nominations to the Roanoke City Council.
During a time of unprecedented voter suppression, I find this particular decision to be uniquely short sighted. Roanoke’s decidedly liberal political choices are justly celebrated. They helped us decide where we wanted to move for our retirement five years ago.
While the scheduled “firehouse primary” clearly could not be held during this time of pandemic crisis, there are dozens of ways in which this primary could have been held without shutting down voters who are the target of much Republican voter suppression, making it more difficult to get to polling places and MUCH more difficult to provide the needed identification documents.
What kind of message does this narrow-minded approach to democratic institutions send to people who are already discriminated against across the board? I speak of poor, minority and female voters who have every reason to suspect that the deck is stacked against them. Did the members of RCDC think of how this virtual primary would look to them? It was the first thing that crossed my mind.
Back to the drawing board! You can find 100 donors to offset the cost of mailing out ballots. For the love of our democratic institutions, please find another way to listen to the people.
THERRY NEILSEN-STEINHARDT
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.