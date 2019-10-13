Do you know who is the nation’s largest employer, insurer, creditor, lender, consumer, grantor, property owner, tenant, healthcare provider and pension guarantor?
That's right, the federal government.
It has amassed over $22 trillion in debt for the American taxpayer to repay and there is no sign the spending will slow down. Most Americans support a Balanced Budget Amendment, but Congress refuses to propose such an amendment.
Cronies in Congress linger and dwell in the D.C. swamp for decades while growing in wealth and power. Most Americans support a Term Limits amendment, but Congress refuses to propose such an amendment.
The unelected fourth branch of the federal government, the bureaucracy, regulates and restricts us at will. Congress delegated their power to these bureaucracies and, in so doing, have advocated their responsibility.
Thankfully, the states have the power to fix this mess. Since Congress refuses, the states must act.
This weekend, I traveled three and a half hours to Colonial Williamsburg, to join approximately 400 unpaid volunteer leaders. We gathered for a three day summit to train, be inspired and fellowship. Our purpose: Building an army of self governing activists.
We heard from the likes of former Senator Tom Coburn, the NRA’s Charles Cooper, historian David Barton, Pete Hegseth of Fox and Friends, radio host Ben Shapiro, and (as Sean Hannity refers to him) “The Great One”, Mark Levin. You too can be inspired at https://conventionofstates.com/levin-2019summit
A recent poll showed that 61% of Virginians support calling a Convention of States to rein in the federal government.
Join us at conventionofstates.com, because the D.C. swamp will not drain itself.
CHRIS WALKER
AMHERST
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.