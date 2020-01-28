There's a serious problem in our country and they're on the wrong side of politics. I am fed up to the stars with liars. We had an ex-president that was a habitual liar, Elizabeth Warren is another and so is Joe Biden. I quit listening to the wrong side of politics, then Michael Bloomberg is going to get into the lying also as he did in New York.
Do you like being lied to? I sure as hell do not. Warren was caught in a big lie, and how many more is she going to tell? Biden has lied also. I just will not listen to their dirty low down lies and mud slinging any more. And the two cancers that are trying to impeach Trump are just as bad as the rest of the left/wrong side of right and wrong!
ERNIE HILLIKER
ROANOKE
