In 1933, during the middle of the depression, the newly elected President Franklin Roosevelt spoke to the nation in his first inaugural address. “So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is…fear itself – nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
Today we are a nation gripped with fear. Many gun owners fear the loss of their weapons while many others fear the improper use of guns. Many fear that immigrants will harm them while immigrants fear racists’ attitudes. Some fear the loss of jobs or the results of low wages while others fear that their wealth will decrease. Many fear losing their health care while others fear the results of not having it. Increasing numbers of the population fear the effects of climate change while others fear the results of environmental regulations. Our representatives in Congress fear the loss of their power while many of their constituents fear the results of their actions.
President Roosevelt confronted fear with positive actions to lead the nation out of the Great Depression. If we are to survive as a healthy democracy, we must seek leaders at all levels of government who have the courage to confront our anxieties, bring us out from under the shadow of fear, and work together to make America BRAVE again.
FRANK SETTLE
LEXINGTON
