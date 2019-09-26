In the September 17 paper there was an article about a couple seeking a fast resolution to the requirement on their marriage application asking that they declare their race. About 20 years ago a very wise friend told me that we ALL belong to the HUMAN race. From that time forward, whenever I was asked to declare my race, I simple wrote HUMAN. Not only is this a fast resolution to the issue, but it poses a truth that we all should accept by this point in our evolution.
We all are members of the same human race; it matters not what our ethnic orientation is, that was just an accident of birth.
ARLEAN LAMBERT
BLACKSBURG
