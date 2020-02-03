To Jerry Falwell Jr.,
I am writing this the day before the Richmond gun rights rally. You are calling for civil disobedience if common sense gun laws are passed. WWJD today, use an AR-15 or semi-automatic pistol against his enemy? You are pro Second Amendment and pro Trump but are you also pro Eighth (or Ninth) Commandment "Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor"?
We have a "leader" who has told lies or misrepresentations over 15,000 times in three years. "Proverbs 12:22 - Lying lips [are] abomination to the LORD: but they that deal truly [are] his delight." Do you believe that he is the "Chosen One"?
Was Obama also the "Chosen One"? Just plead the Fifth.
JOE KRCMARIC
BEDFORD
