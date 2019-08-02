I was very concerned when I read in the July 16 Roanoke Times article: "Pipeline protester faces charge" by Laurence Hammack: "Mountain Valley officials have blamed the opponents for obstructing a project that has been approved by state and federal agencies and will provide needed natural gas to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country."
This formulation allows two falsehoods asserted by MVP to stand. The reality is that, while MVP at one time held all necessary state and federal permits, MVP currently has no permit to cross the Jefferson National Forest, no legal authority to cross the Appalachian Trail and no legal authority to work in streams and rivers. Accordingly, construction should be halted until those approvals are regained -- if they can, in fact, be regained.
The other reality is that MVP will not provide fracked gas to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. Just .5% of MVP's capacity is destined for the Mid-Atlantic via Roanoke Gas Company. Even that is unneeded, as Virginia's State Corporation Commission (SCC) recently observed that Virginia's demand is already met by existing supply. Consolidated Edison of New York, where fracking is outlawed, is to be a 12.5% customer. The vast amount of MVP's fracked gas would be shipped abroad. As Diana Christopulos and The Roanoke Times reported previously, one of MVP's partners, WGL Midstream, has contracts to export natural gas to India.
Anyone who has been following the process of the pipeline over the past few years knows these truths. I am concerned that this article is misleading its readers on this issue by allowing MVP to have the final, uncontested word.
PHYLLIS T. ALBRITTON
BLACKSBURG