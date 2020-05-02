In a letter to the editor on April 7 ("Alfred the Unready"), John Winfrey attempted to apply lessons from English medieval history to blast President Trump’s handling of the emerging Coronavirus pandemic. The problem with Winfrey's analysis is that he gets the history all wrong.
For example, take this sentence, “King AEtheir’s nickname was ‘Alfred the Unready." In that short sentence, Mr. Winfrey wholly invents one king (AEtheir) and mixes up two kings who were real but very different, one famous for his skill as a ruler (Alfred the Great) and the other known for his failings (AEthelred the Unready). He then proceeds to bash President Trump by comparing him unfavorably to this made-up king.
We should learn from our shared history--absolutely--but when President Trump’s opponents invent and distort history for their own purposes, it is difficult to take what they have to say seriously. The Fake News for them is not enough. Now, it’s Fake History.
M.Q. SMITH
LEXINGTON
