I have been perusing Facebook lately and have noticed a rising trend. Seems you Red Hat Folks are getting ready to start killing off us Democrats seeing how we want to limit assault rifles. I would like to point out that killing us with semi-automatic military style weapons could be dangerous to your Republican neighbors. Once you let all that hate out, your trigger finger might become uncontrollable and you might accidently kill some of your good Republican neighbors rather than us evil Democrats since we are intermingled in a lot of places.
When I was in the Army in Germany in 1970, we switched from M-14’s to M-16’s and those babies on full auto spray bullets all over the place. Of course you could kill us off with bolt action hunting rifles without killing your buddies, but where is the fun in that? I would like to propose a solution to this dilemma.
Your stable genius of a president is planning to reduce health care and social security to help reduce the deficit his tax break for his rich golf buddies will cause after his reelection and after working underground mining for over 20 years, my lungs are pretty bad. If I get the flu I am going to be in deep trouble and if your Make America Great Again guy and his lackeys in the Senate take away my benefits, I am going to end up homeless and dying in the street. Not a good way to go, therefore I will offer myself up to you all for target practice for doing away with us progressives.
To sweeten up the pot, I will drive to the abandoned coal mine of your choice where you can throw my dead body into where it can decompose into methane for fracking, and Trump thinks he makes the best deals! As a friendly suggestion I would advise you to do this in West Virginia, no pesky Democrats to cause problems. The only thing I ask in return is for you not to kill my children or grandchildren.
Thanks Fellow Citizens,
ROBERT K. (BOB) COOPER
ROANOKE
