I was very interested to read the recent article in The Roanoke Times profiling Rep. Denver Riggleman ("Rep. Riggleman looks to liberty as precedent," Dec. 15). The in-depth coverage provided a better understanding of Mr. Riggleman's attitudes, philosophies and character.
Near the end of the article, former Congressman Virgil Goode was mentioned along with his criticisms of Mr. Riggleman's positions after one year in office. If Mr. Goode did indeed find fault with Denver's position on legal immigration because any new legal immigrants would most likely become Democratic party supporters and voters, then Mr. Goode has confirmed publicly that the current Republican party has had a 10-plus year strategy to disenfranchise existing voters as well as any new immigrants based upon political party affiliation.
I was not aware that new potential immigrants to the United States were required to pledge permanent and public allegiance to the Republican Party in order to secure a path to citizenship. In the current hyper-partisan toxic political environment we live in, it is apparent that Virgil Goode and his Republican friends have dropped the veil of supposed ethics, morality and fair play, and are comfortable being known for what they truly are.
I can only surmise that this new found ability to stand openly in public and spout xenophobic and racist political statements has been enabled by our supreme leader, Donald J. Trump. We tolerate these cancers on our society and Republic at our own peril. Please exercise your right and obligation to vote in 2020.
LES REYNOLDS
MARTINSVILLE
