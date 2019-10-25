Peter Eyre’s letter (Oct. 11) asks, “What price college education?” He says very reasonably that there is an obvious need for universities to manage all of their resources more efficiently. Seems obvious, until we examine their incentives.
1) Universities are assured that students/families will have loans available to pay for whatever they charge. 2) Universities competing for students will want to invest heavily in expensive facilities and faculties to attract students. 3) State universities receive state funding to finance costs and they solicit private funds as well. 4) Wealthy universities (e.g. Harvard, Princeton) with huge endowments can attract students by giving them grants instead of loans that lead to student debt. 5) Universities in neither category will fall by the wayside as their enrollments shrink. 6) Most students/families will continue to face rising costs and borrowed funds to meet them.
TOM EDWARDS
HOLLINS
