With reference to Elaine Patsel's letter of April 28 concerning litter (“Clean up Roanoke”), I agree someone does need to clean it up. Her letter appears to indicate municipal employees should be responsible. If that were fiscally attainable, we would have little to discuss about this nodus.
Those who litter have no apparent concern for the pulchritudinous of our environment. Leaving those who do angry by the mindless, careless droppings of the miscreants engendering this issue.
Generally, litter is a people caused plight, therefore people can remedy it. The solution seems to be one of civic mindedness. So that “someone” needed to clean it up is Ms. Patsel and me and everyone else, physically capable, who responsibly cares about this nuisance.
Civic responsibility should be an integral part of our educational system from kindergarten through high school. Presumably, with a regularly consistent infusion of a civic minded format in the school setting, our terrain and other issues may look different. Further, neighborhoods and businesses could coordinate on regular periodic litter pick-up activities.
Seemingly, there are far more non-littering people than those who do. Otherwise, seeking out remote areas would be the only way to see the ground. As Kevin Russ once wrote, “Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world.” If fewer littered and more picked up, there would be little on this issue to write of.
T. MICHAEL MAHER
ROANOKE COUNTY
