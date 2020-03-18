Recently Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment which satisfies the requirement that three quarters of states approve it in order for it to become the 28th Amendment following Congress' approval in 1972. A recent Associated Press poll reveals that three out of four Americans support the gender equality amendment.
Now in 2015, all military combat jobs opened to women. So now is the time to require all women ages 18-25 to register for the draft. A recent USA Today special edition article pointed out that 71% of our nation's youth are unfit for military service due to weight, health, crime, drug or education problems.
It is not fair or equal for only young men ages 18-25 to be required to register for the draft and go to war to protect our freedoms. Why should a single man, married man or family man (Dad) be subjected to the draft and a single woman, married woman or family woman (Mom) be given a free pass?
Any person should have the right to be a conscientious objector and stay out of the military - but be willing to support our country by doing public service or hospital service. Too many young men and more importantly Dads have made the ultimate sacrifice to support all of our justified wars and all of our unjustified wars of the past.
Equal rights means equal rights.
G.N. SWORD
MONETA
