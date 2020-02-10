The two-tiered law system has risen its double head again. This time it is pointing away from Chris Hurst. Driving with a .085 BAL, he was released with no punishment. He now says he accepts all responsibility for his actions. What does that mean?
If he was impaired, he was impaired enough for the officer to notice and pull him over. Drunk drivers kill more of our children than guns. Chris Hurst, you are a hypocrite! SHAME ON YOU! You need to be punished. If I were stopped and had the same BAL I’m sure I would spend the night locked up. Where are our standards for equal justice for all?
ED VIA
ROANOKE
