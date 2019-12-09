Regarding the article “Judge delays second Danville gang trial” (Nov. 22) one learns that federal prosecutors requested the dismissal of three firearms charges even while the prosecutors allege that the defendants were involved in multiple shootings.
This past March after reading an article in The Roanoke Times (March 22) I emailed Donald Wolthuis, Esq. of the Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Office to inquire whether or not he or his office was going to investigate how Jesus Hernandez-Soto had illegally obtained his firearm. Never heard a peep from Wolthuis or anyone else.
There exists now an abundance of gun laws covering both sale and use. But it seems that each level of government (feds, state, local) tends to pick and choose which gun laws they do or don’t feel like enforcing at any particular moment.
The newly elected General Assembly will pass new gun laws that will not have any real effect on making society safer. I will not support the passage of these laws for three reasons: first, none of Governor Ralph Northam’s recent proposals will have any significant effect on the safety of the general public; second, criminals, by definition, don’t and won’t obey the laws; third, you just can’t outlaw stupidity, even if you pass a law requiring that any gun that is not in actual use to be under lock and key, I can guarantee you that there will still be people who leave a loaded gun in their sock drawer or under the car seat. Trying to outlaw stupidity would tie society in a Gordian Knot.
“But we have to DO SOMETHING!” is the cry. Do this: the feds, state and local governments should vigorously enforce our existing laws and prosecute, not dismiss, legitimate firearms charges.
DANA JACOBS
BLUE RIDGE
