I wonder how many people are aware that free weekend parking in the Downtown Roanoke parking garages is coming to an end. I read the Park Roanoke newsletters, but I couldn’t find any mention of a change in policy.

If you access DowntownRoanoke.org, it still gushes about the free weekend parking in the parking garages. Free weekend parking has already ended in several of the parking garages with the installation of new automated gates. I think this is a bad idea.

The city has done a wonderful job promoting and sponsoring various downtown weekend events. They must realize that there is very little street parking available for these events. The free weekend parking in the city parking garages was a large factor in attracting the large crowds that attend these events. Roanoke city leaders, please rethink this policy change.

TED WIERZBIC

ROANOKE

