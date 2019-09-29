For the health of children riding in them and for reducing global warming, we need to quickly replace diesel school buses with electric buses, as some school systems have done across the U.S. Since school buses are only used a small fraction of the time, they can be charged at night when electric rates should be low because of reduced demand and then sell electric energy to the grid during mid-day when electric rates should be high.

The web page https://tinyurl.com/ElectricSchoolBuses shows that the number of school buses in Virginia (about 16,000) as electric buses would save about $167 million per year compared to diesel buses. Of course, as all electric vehicles do, they will regenerate electric energy into their batteries when slowing down, which is part of what makes electric vehicles so much more efficient than fossil-fuel vehicles.

DAVE ROPER

BLACKSBURG

