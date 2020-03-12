It is very difficult to see the House of Delegates vote to give all of Virginia's electoral votes to the candidate with the majority/plurality winner as anything other than political in nature. This is just another example of the fact that Democrats have no intention of being fair and wanting to work in a bipartisan manner.
EDDIE JOHNSON
ROANOKE
Editor's note: This bill passed the House but died in a Senate committee.
