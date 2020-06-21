I call on Gov. Northam, Del. Hurst and Sen. Edwards to take swift action, not platitudes, to address the issues facing Virginia and that are also widespread across the country. We are facing increased state brutality, a global pandemic, and an economic collapse on top of all of the usual issues right now. I am calling on my elected officials today to act on addressing these issues by defunding and demilitarizing police in favor of a more community-based approach. On a federal level, the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 which, among several other issues, aims to reform Qualified Immunity should be passed. The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 is but a drop in the bucket, but a necessary drop, to get things rolling.
What are my elected officials doing on the state level to address these issues in policing?
I know that one issue Virginia faces is that marijuana should be legalized for medical and recreational use as soon as possible (i.e. 2021). I am happy that the decriminalization measure goes into effect July 1 and that a study is being done to look at legalization. We need to ensure that Virginia fully legalizes marijuana. This will be a great step forward for Virginia, which will also address one serious policing issue that disproportionally affects black and brown people.
Will Gov. Northam, Del. Hurst and Sen. Edwards join me in doing everything they can to ensure Virginia fully legalizes marijuana and ensures that people who have previously been affected by the disastrous war on drugs are made whole?
TYLER SAUNDERS
BLACKSBURG
