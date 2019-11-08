Your wel- written and excellent editorial titled "FreightCar Mexico" (October 8) was unfortunately marred with your erroneous and gratuitous comments about President Trump where you echoed the Democratic lies by alleging that he was trying to get foreign governments to investigate political opponents.
The truth is that there is a signed treaty between the USA and Ukraine that requires each to investigate corruption by persons from either country. Clearly Biden was involved in corruption and Ukraine was providing evidence to prove that.
Does every crook get immunity from investigation if they declare that they are being a candidate for election? Only in the fantasy land of the squad's illogical minds.
One wonders how bad the editorials in other newspapers with circulation under 50,000 really is, if editorial page editor Dwayne Yancey gets an award for being the best when all y'all keep pushing lies like was done in the one on October 8, as noted above.
WILLIAM ADAMS
LYNCHBURG
