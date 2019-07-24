This responds to the July 19 editorial, "Better angels," full of sound and fury, signifying failure to consider quite a lot.
Is Trump racist? We're not against a RACE but a CULTURE: Anti-democratic, anti-free thought, anti-Christian, pathologically anti-Jewish and illogically violent. Doesn't this justify excluding Mideasterners? As Supreme Court justice Robert Jackson said in 1949, "The Constitution is not a suicide pact."
Where will the danger come from? From the planners of the next 9-11. All this is lost on the Democratic newbies, embroiled in their carnival of hate and trimphalism toward Trump. Toga party at 7.
Mideasterners will ultimately get what they want, due to high birth rate, the Democratic party, the media... How many "no-go zones," (living on welfare) would you like in your city?
The Republican party doesn't accept non-whites? How about the Democratic party being the party of KKK, poll tax, sharecropper peonage, letting Nazis kill off Jewish folk, and currently, extremely "othering" and slandering conservatives bigtime? Both Trump and the newbie Democrats need to be neutralized because both are unnecessarily schismatic.
This editorial virtue-signaling ignores unpleasant realities which must be faced. America should not be the "world's disposal" for angry, inflexible people.
ROBERT A. YOUNG
ROANOKE