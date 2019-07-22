Regarding your editorial on July 16, "No time for silence," it took you a whole half page to lecture us on our immigration history, after citing President Trump as a racist for his rant against our new congresswomen, without one hint of anything these congresswomen have said.
You chose not to inform your readers of the vile, hateful comments about our country and the ongoing anti-semetic campaign they participate in. Surely it is their color that prompted the President. If you only knew how absurd you sound.
Those who want to overturn an election, and have nothing to offer the American people in the way of real solutions, have worn out their "racist" label tactic. It no longer means anything, and is an insult to those who have suffered real racism.
You talk of identity politics, while the premise of your sad editorial depends solely on just this tactic. It's shamefully dishonest and insulting to your readers, most of whom are not fools. Ironically, the one who cares about and is really helping so many people of color, is our President. You bet, it is no time to be silent.
KATHLEEN HALL
ROANOKE