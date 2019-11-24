Your wonderful editorial ("Caldwell Butler set a standard today's Congress should follow," Nov. 13) about my Dad's "quiet deliberation" leading up to his gut-wrenching historical decision to support impeachment of President Nixon is by far the best analysis of his leadership that I have seen. Your editorial reflects clear vision and talented research.

I'm very proud of my Dad and his career in public service. By the time he analyzed the facts, there was no choice to be made. Actions speak louder than words, but it is not surprising that most coverage of my Dad's role in Watergate focus on his words during one of the most dramatic moments in American political history.

His colleagues on the Committee where well aware of his "quiet deliberation" in reaching his decision. His commitment to mastering the facts before reaching his decision added considerable power to his famous speech. Congratulations on a splendid editorial. You nailed it!

HENRY N. BUTLER

DEAN, ANTONIN SCALIA LAW SCHOOL

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

FAIRFAX

