I’m new to Roanoke (came here a year ago from Kansas). My wife, a long time Roanoker, showed me the article by Betsy Biesenbach about Franklin County ("Won't be going to events in Franklin County again," Jan. 20 oped).

As a one-time lawyer, I’m sensitive to attacks on free speech. I’m also aware of the distinction with hate speech. I’m not going to substitute my judgment for that of the Franklin County School Board. But for those who consider the Confederate flag offensive regardless of how it is displayed, as does my wife, perhaps an economic boycott of Franklin County businesses is an appropriate way to register your feelings.

If you do so, you should notify the businesses you no longer intend to support of your intent. Perhaps then pressure can be brought to bear on the School Board to change their position.

BRUCE WARD

ROANOKE

Load comments