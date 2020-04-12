As God is the creator of the Universe, of all things seen and unseen, and as God is the force which holds together the protons in an atom’s nucleus when their like charges should push them apart, and as God is also the dark matter and dark energy which holds the galaxies together, but cannot be seen other than by how it affects the stars and the planets, let us all pray that He gives us a sign if He wishes. Let us all pray, that on Easter Sunday, the day commemorating the event when He gave life to his crucified Son, that He show the world his power over matter by ridding our world of this coronavirus.
God’s Word has the power to change matter. When God speaks, the blind see, the deaf hear, the lame walk, the water becomes wine, and the dead rise again to life. For those of us who believe, we need no sign, but if it be God’s will, would it not show the world his majesty by having the virus disappear from the earth on Easter morning. We can pray for this, but also healing, strength and faith for all affected by this plague.
TOM FAME
SALEM
