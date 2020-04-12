I'm a retired and 'compromised' 72 year old who, according to some, is nonproductive and expensive to maintain. But count me among other seniors who are NOT ready to die to save the economy - read: save Trump's businesses or Boeing or the cruise line industry.
The COVID-19 virus is not Trump's fault, however, he is at least complicit in and, some would argue, responsible for the death of over 1,200 (to date) citizens because of his lack of prompt and full action that he could and should have implemented in January 2020. Currently, the country is flying blind and many more people, not just seniors either, will die. Where are the tests, Mr. President? Where are the masks? Where is the equipment? Or, are you lying yet again and playing partisan politics with the pandemic?
More importantly..... Where is your empathy? Where is your compassion? Where is your leadership? Where is your damned responsibility?
Please know that I do not want to die because you screwed up - big time!
STEPHEN M. HATCHETT
ROANOKE
