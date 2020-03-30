Politico reports that in January of 2017 Obama administration officials gave Trump cabinet members a three hour briefing regarding the threat of pandemics. The briefing books, left with the Trump team, were later found in the trash.
Susan Rice had this to say: “Rather than heed the warnings, embrace the planning and preserve the structures and budgets that had been bequeathed to him, the president ignored the risk of a pandemic.”
Trump’s next move was to disband the Pandemic Response Unit at the National Security Council.
In short, the Trump administration was unprepared for the coronavirus outbreak on purpose. Consider this analogy, however inexact: A driver crashes his car and is found to be under the influence of alcohol. He argues it is not his fault because he could not foresee dangerous road conditions. He will nevertheless be held responsible because he deliberately impaired his own ability to respond to those unforeseen conditions.
We Americans have been riding with an irresponsible driver for almost four years now. There has already been much destruction to our democracy, our economy and our health. There will be more.
KURT MERCHANT
MARTINSVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.